ORLANDO, Fla. — Jurors in the murder trial of Scott Nelson, accused of kidnapping and killing a Winter Park nanny in 2017, could start their deliberations as early as Friday.

Closing arguments were underway at the Orange County Courthouse for Nelson, who gave a shocking confession while taking the stand in his own defense a day earlier. He testified that he did, in fact, kill 56-year-old Jennifer Fulford inside the Winter Park home — but that his parole officer made him do it.

He walked jurors at the Orange County Courthouse through his thought process, saying he stabbed Fulford and then dumped her body because Nelson's parole officer caused him to lose his job, putting him out on the street.

CLOSING ARGUMENTS UNDERWAY in Scott Nelson trial. Nelson testified yesterday - admitting he killed Winter Park nanny. State making their case to jury now, defense to follow. Jury will get case today. Coverage all day on ⁦@MyNews13⁩

"If you want to sit here, talk to me, and grill me for the next few... hours, I’m not doing this. I came here for one reason. (Parole officer) Julio Domingues is the reason Jennifer Lynn Fulford, that's it. That's all I have to say. You want anything else, talk to my lawyers," Nelson said.

When the prosecutor asked him whether his parole officer killed Fulford, Nelson, on the stand, said, "No I did."

He added that it wasn't his intention to kill Fulford.

The Medical Examiner's Office determined that there were multiple stab wounds on her body.

Nelson also told the court that he almost killed his parole officer, saying, "I was going to shoot him. ... He's very lucky."

If convicted, Nelson could face the death penalty.

