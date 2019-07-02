ORLANDO, Fla. — Jurors continued to hear testimony Tuesday as they weigh whether to recommend a death sentence for convicted killer Scott Nelson.

They found Nelson guilty of first-degree murder last week in the 2017 killing of Winter Park nanny Jennifer Fulford.

Now, Nelson's attorneys are fighting to convince the jury to recommend sparing Nelson's life. A jury recommendation for the death sentence must be unanimous, so Nelson's team just needs to convince one of the 12 jurors that Nelson should get life in prison instead.

Defense attorneys on Tuesday at the Orange County Courthouse called Nelson’s brother, James, to the stand. James Nelson testified that his father was emotionally and physically abusive to him and Scott when they were growing up.

He testified that Scott’s father had an affair and divorced his mother when Scott was 12, and after that, Scott supported their mother emotionally and financially.

James Nelson became emotional as he talked about how Scott at one point gave up his car to help their mother.

DEATH OR LIFE IN PRISON: The brother of convicted murderer Scott Nelson is taking the stand this morning as Nelson’s defense attys try to convince a jury to spare Nelson’s life. Jury must be unanimous in a vote to recommend death penalty. ⁦@MyNews13⁩ pic.twitter.com/4lIZi47Q2O — Jeff Allen (@News13JeffAllen) July 2, 2019

"He was only in high school, and I found out he had sold the car so he could give my mother the money," James Nelson testified.

On Monday, jurors heard tearful testimony from Fulford's two children and her husband.

"I will live the rest of my life without having my biggest supporter to cheer me on and lift me up," Fulford's daughter, Hanna Geist, said via video from Texas.

Nelson’s defense attorneys are expected to take several more days to call people to the stand in their effort to spare Nelson’s life.

Nelson chose to testify in his own defense during the first portion of the trial, and it’s possible he could take the stand again — that decision is ultimately up to him.