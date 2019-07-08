ORLANDO, Fla. — Sentencing resumes on Monday in a high-profile murder case. The jury will decide convicted killer Scott Nelson's fate, after taking a recess due to the Fourth of July holiday.

The jury found Nelson guilty of first-degree murder in the 2017 killing of Winter Park nanny and personal assistant Jennifer Fulford. Their decision to recommend a death sentence must be unanimous, or Nelson will likely be sentenced to life in prison.

Last week, his brother, James Nelson, testified that his father was emotionally and physically abusive to both him and Scott Nelson. James Nelson also shared stories of how his brother sold his car in high school to support their mother.

A neuropsychologist testified that when he tested Nelson, they found the part of his brain used to reason and make decisions was dysfunctional, likely due to head injuries from car crashes, incidents in prison, and from chronic, severe heart trouble.

Before the recess, Nelson had an outburst in the courtroom, leading Judge Keith F. White to warn him if it happened again, he would be escorted out of his own trial.

The jury heard testimony from other witnesses, from doctors and family members to a prison warden, who talked about Nelson's run-ins with other inmates over his two decades in prison.