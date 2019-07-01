ORLANDO, Fla. — The death penalty is on the table for convicted killer Scott Nelson and he could learn his fate as early as this week.

A jury found Nelson guilty of first degree murder, robbery and kidnapping in the death of Winter Park personal assistant Jennifer Fulford in 2017.

He stabbed her several times and then dumped her body.

Last week on the witness stand, Nelson admitted to killing Fulford, blaming anger toward his parole officer for making him do it.

The jury will be back in court later Monday for the sentencing phase.