ORLANDO, Fla. — In just a month, Halloween Horror Nights will be underway at Universal Studios Florida.

The popular after-hours event runs select nights from Sept. 3 through Oct. 31.

With the start of the event approaching, props, signs and set pieces have started to appear in the park.

Large signs with the words, “30 Years 30 Fears,” have been placed near the front of the park in a location that will likely be one of the event’s scare zones. Nearby billboards feature icons from past Halloween Horror Nights events such as Chance and The Usher.

In the New York section of the park, a large stage now features banners on either side.

Halloween Horror Nights, which was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, will feature haunted houses, scare zones and live entertainment. So far, Universal has announced a few houses for this year’s event, including “Beetlejuice,” Universal Monsters: Bride of Frankenstein Lives, “The Haunting of Hill House” and “Texas Chainsaw Massacre.”

Universal also previously revealed that Jack the Clown would return this year.

Right now, Universal is also hiring for Halloween Horror Nights positions such as haunted house attendants.

For ticket or event information, visit halloweenhorrornights.com.