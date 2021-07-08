ORLANDO, Fla. – A haunted house based on the hit Netflix show “The Haunting of Hill House” will be featured at this year’s Halloween Horror Nights, Universal Orlando announced Thursday.

The show, which follows members of the Crain family, will come to life through the maze, which recreates the eerie Hill House through various scenes, including the Red Room and the Hall of Statues.

As visitors make their way through the house, they will encounter apparitions, including William Hill (The Tall Man), The Ghost in the Basement, and, yes, even The Bent-Neck-Lady, whose screams invoke a state of dread.

“It is such an honor to be included among such fantastic haunts, and I’m so glad that fans will be able to walk the halls of Hill House this Halloween,” Mike Flanagan, creator of “The Haunting of Hill House” series, said in a statement.

The house will also be part of the lineup for Universal Studios Hollywood’s version of the event.

“The Haunting of Hill House” house joins the previously-announced “Beetlejuice” house. Universal also previously announced that Jack the Clown, the icon of past events, would return this year to frighten visitors in a new way.

Halloween Horror Nights, which was canceled last year in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, will feature 10 haunted houses, five scare zones, and live entertainment. The event will run select nights Sept. 3-Oct. 31 at Universal Studios Florida and Sept. 9-Oct. 31 at Universal Studios Hollywood.

For more information, visit halloweenhorrornights.com.