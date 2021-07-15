ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Orlando has revealed the themes of two "haunted mazes" coming to this fall's Halloween Horror Nights.

Honoring the classic 1935 movie, "Universal Monsters: The Bride of Frankenstein Lives" will challenge guests to escape a maze in which the Bride becomes a scientist who's obsessed with reviving Frankenstein's Monster.

The slasher franchise "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre" is the setting for HHN's other maze, in which guests try to outrun iconic bad guy cannibal Leatherface through a series of scenes from the first 1974 film.

The Bride of Frankenstein Lives house made an appearance last year. Universal Orlando didn't have Halloween Horror Nights last year, but it did open up this particular house to day visitors.

Halloween Horror Nights begins on Friday, Sept. 3 and runs on select nights through Sunday, Oct. 31.

Due to popular demand, event nights are expected to sell out. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.HalloweenHorrorNights.com.