ORLANDO, Fla. – With Halloween Horror Nights scheduled to commence this fall, Universal Orlando is ramping up hiring efforts for the event.
What You Need To Know
- Universal Orlando hiring for Halloween Horror Nights
- Resort is looking for 300+ haunted house attendants and 1,000+ food & beverage workers
- Universal is also hiring for other positions across the resort
- Halloween Horror Nights will run select nights Sept. 3-Oct. 31
Universal announced Wednesday it is hiring more than 1,300 new team members (employees) for the after-hours event, with openings for more than 300 haunted house attendants and more than 1,000 food & beverage workers.
Halloween Horror Nights runs select nights from Sept. 3-Oct. 31 at Universal Studios Florida and features themed haunted houses, scare zones and live entertainment.
In Wednesday’s announcement, Universal said it’s also hiring for a variety of roles across its resort, including attractions, culinary, custodial, security and merchandise.
Universal recently raised its starting base pay to $15 an hour.
Multiple job fairs will be held over the next several weeks, Universal said. Those interested in a position should apply online at universalorlandojobs.com. Applicants will be contacted to schedule an interview appointment.