ORLANDO, Fla., — Orlando police had to shut down parts of Interstate 4 and used tear gas to disperse crowds who were throwing rocks and construction equipment during protests on Sunday, according to authorities.

On Sunday, hundreds walked from Orlando’s city hall, to the city’s police headquarters, to the entrance of State Road 408, chanting “Hands up, don’t shoot. Hands up, don’t shoot.” It has been the cry for justice in the days since George Floyd’s death.

Things were peaceful during the day, but later Sunday night, the Orlando Police Department stated that people began throwing rocks, bottles and construction equipment at authorities, who used tear gas to disperse the crowds.

Authorities had to shut down part of Interstate 4 for an hour.

ALERT ⚠️ : Unfortunately, because demonstrators are throwing rocks, bottles and construction equipment, police had to deploy tear gas. Currently, I-4 is closed between Ivanhoe & Amelia Ave. pic.twitter.com/U3HswCUeKy — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) June 1, 2020

Things normalized by midnight.

People of all races gathered together over the weekend, chanting for change. They want systemic racism addressed and rectified and that message continued in Central Florida.

“We’re all out here together, we’re trying to do this, there’s a lot going on. And outside this brutality, there’s a lot of other things that are being unaddressed. So you know I just want to do my part and help out,” said Kris Ramcharitar.

On Saturday, protesters blocked State Road 408 at Orange Blossom Trail near Camping World Stadium for several hours as officers set off smoke when a few people began throwing things.

Then late that night, police responded to the area by the Mall at Millenia, where at least six businesses had windows shattered, signs broken. Because of the destruction caused, all of Orange County and Orlando has been placed on a curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. until further notice.

TONIGHT: there is a curfew in effect for the City of Orlando. pic.twitter.com/A8wZBCqrM1 — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) June 1, 2020

At least six businesses sustained damage, and eight people were arrested in connection to the incidents, Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolon said .

But as for the actual protests, authorities are stressing they were mostly peaceful. The protests lasted for hours and hours over the weekend, far surpassing these other moments of violence.

Officials encouraging people to keep speaking their minds, but not resort to violence.

Protests and riots have broken out all over the country since Floyd’s death. The black man pleaded for air after a white police officer, Derek Chauvin, had his knee on his throat during an arrest in Minneapolis.

Chauvin and three other white officers were fired and Chauvin has been charged with murder.