ORLANDO, Fla. – Protesters marched through downtown Orlando on Saturday in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

​​The march began at Pulse, with protesters waving signs and chanting as they made their way to City Hall.

It was just one of the protests taking place in Central Florida on Saturday. Protesters also gathered outside the Windermere vacation home owned by former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. Many held signs that said “black lives matter” and chanted “justice for George Floyd.”

Chauvin, who was seen in a video with his knee on Floyd’s neck, has since been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

The protests in Orlando, which have remained peaceful, come as other protests take place in cities across the country.

Orlando Police said they expect the protests to continue through the night.