ORLANDO, Fla. – A protest in response to the death of George Floyd caused State Road 408 in Orlando to temporarily shut down, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The protest, which started peacefully, escalated when protesters blocked the roadway in both directions near Orange Blossom Trail.

Orlando police fired tear gas to disperse the crowd. The roadway has since reopened.

Earlier in the day, protesters marched through downtown Orlando, starting at Pulse and making their way to City Hall.

Mayor Buddy Dyer released a statement on Twitter, asking for people to come together to “enact change.”

“What happened to George Floyd was horrific and unacceptable,” Dyer wrote. “In our city, we will always support the right for residents to safely protest to show their anger and frustration over injustices like this. Together we should use our voices to peacefully enact change.”

Protests have been taking place in cities across the country as people demand justice for Floyd. Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer seen kneeling on Floyd’s neck, has since been change with third-degree murder and manslaughter.