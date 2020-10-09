ORLANDO, Fla. — President Donald Trump will hold his first in-person rally since his COVID-19 diagnosis next week in Central Florida, his campaign announced Friday.

Trump wil speak to supporters Monday evening at the "Make America Great Again" rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport, the campaign said.

Doors will open at 4 p.m. for a 7 p.m. start time.

Trump was supposed to speak in Sanford on Friday, October 2, but that rally was postponed just hours after he announced on Twitter he'd tested positive for the coronavirus. Preparations had been well underway when the announcement was made, with bleachers set up at the airport.

Trump's Sanford rally next week will come just days after Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to make two campaign stops Saturday in Central Florida, which is along the pivotal I-4 corridor. Pence was scheduled to appear at a Latinos for Trump event in Orlando and then at a rally in The Villages a few hours later.

The battleground state of Florida and its 29 electoral college votes are crucial to Trump's re-election chances. The I-4 corridor in particular is a battleground within the battleground.