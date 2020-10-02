SANFORD, Fla. — The Make America Great Again Rally planned at the Orlando Sanford International Airport for Friday is now canceled as the president deals with the coronavirus that has infected more than 7 million people in the U.S.

President Donald Trump tweeted just before 1 a.m. Friday to announce that both he and first lady Melina Trump tested positive for the coronavirus.

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

This means his Make America Great Again rally planned for Friday night at the Orlando Sanford International Airport, in what political experts call the most important region of the most important swing state to win the election, is canceled.

The president's schedule for Friday is now minimal with a phone call on COVID-19 support to vulnerable seniors in the afternoon.

This is an abrupt halt for in-person campaign visits just weeks ahead of the election, as Trump has continued to reassure Americans that we are "rounding the corner" of this pandemic, although national health experts do not agree.

The president’s announcement that he has the coronavirus comes after he shared late Thursday night that his top aide and who serves as his counselor Hope Hicks tested positive for COVID-19, prompting him and the first lady to get tested and quarantine.

Bloomberg News reports Hicks had traveled with Trump several times this week and two people briefed on her condition said she had symptoms.

She traveled with Trump for half of this busy campaign week, joining his team at the debate with former Vice President Joe Biden in Cleveland Tuesday.

Then she boarding Air Force One the next day, Wednesday, when Trump campaigned in Minnesota.

She began feeling mild symptoms during the plane ride home that evening, according to an administration official who spoke to the associated press anonymously.

The source said she was isolated from other passengers.

Vice President Mike Pence tweeted overnight his support for Trump and the first lady, praying for a full recovery.