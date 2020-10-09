THE VILLAGES, Fla. — Workers are preparing for Vice President Mike Pence’s scheduled arrival by bus Saturday to Brownwood Paddock Square.

Local Republicans are organizing a golf cart rally to welcome the vice president on his campaign stop.

“The Villagers, they love our president,” Republican campaign volunteer Cyndi Stewart said, “They stand behind him. They're supportive.”

Meanwhile, Democratic volunteers say they will use Pence’s campaign stop as an opportunity to call on residents to make sure they will vote.

“Let's go rally,” Democratic campaign volunteer Dee Melvin said. “Let's not engage. Instead, let's use this as an opportunity to motivate our volunteers to start making phone calls to get our Democrats elected.”

According to state elections data, Democrats living in Sumter County have nearly tripled in requests for mail-in ballots compared to the election in 2016.

So far, 3,800 of those ballots have been returned. On the Republican side, only 2,500 mail-in ballots have been returned.