DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Surrounded by uniformed officers, the Daytona Beach Police Department honored Officer Jason Raynor with a wreath-laying ceremony at police headquarters on Thursday.

Raynor, 26, died on Tuesday from injuries caused when he was shot in the head while he was on patrol.

With Raynor’s photo on display in front of the patrol car that he was driving the night he was shot, Police Chief Jakari Young’s voice was filled with emotion as he started the ceremony by paying tribute to the fallen officer.

With “Amazing Grace” playing in the background, two officers carried a large white wreath bearing a ribbon with “Ofc. Jason Raynor” written on it across the front of police headquarters and set it down in front of Raynor's patrol car. Officers stood and saluted in tribute to Raynor.

The public was invited, and a large crowd turned out to pay their respects to Raynor. After the ceremony, some people placed flowers on Raynor’s patrol car and on the ground in the area.

Before he passed away Tuesday, Raynor had been fighting for his life in the hospital since he was shot June 23, when the officer approached a man in a vehicle near Kingston Avenue and asked him if he lived nearby, according to bodycam footage released by police.

The man in the car, later identified by investigators as Othal Toreyane Resheen Wallace, 29, can be seen getting agitated in the video before struggling with Raynor. It was during the struggle that a gunshot could be heard.

Wallace was taken into custody three days later in a treehouse on a Georgia property outside of Atlanta, officials said.

Wallace had been charged with attempted first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer with a firearm. Wallace's charges were upgraded to first-degree murder after Raynor's death, and on Wednesday, state attorney RJ Larizza said he would seek the death penalty.