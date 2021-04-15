KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. — SpaceX has the go ahead to send its next crew to the International Space Station.

NASA and SpaceX conducted a flight readiness review Thursday and decided to move forward with the Crew-2 mission launch on Thursday, April 22 at 6:11 a.m.

SpaceX and NASA said there was one issue that needed to be worked through, a possible oxygen loading error, but they were ready to proceed.

The four-person team will launch in a Dragon Crew capsule atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Launch Pad 39-A at the Kennedy Space Center.

This is SpaceX's second regular rotation launch to the ISS, and its third overall crew launch as part of the Commercial Crew Program.

This launch also makes history as the first to include two international partners onboard for the launch. Astronauts from the European Space Agency and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency will make their first launches aboard a SpaceX vehicle.

The Falcon 9 rocket will be rolled out to the launch pad in the next day or so, with plans for a static test fire Saturday.

On Friday, the Crew-2 team will arrive at Kennedy Space Center from Houston. The team includes NASA's Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur, JAXA's Akihiko Hoshide, and ESA's Thomas Pesquet.