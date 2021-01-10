ORLANDO, Fla. — Saturday marks four years since the shooting death of Orlando Police Lt. Debra Clayton.

Her accused killer, Markeith Loyd, has yet to stand trial for her murder.

Clayton's sister, Nikkie Young, clings to memories like these, especially on days like this.

"My relationship with my sister was very close," said Young.

With those years and many memories to reflect on, Young said her pain is still fresh.

“It’s definitely one of those moments you won’t forget," she said.

After that moment, a manhunt started for Clayton's killer, where another tragic moment soon followed.

Orange County Sheriff’s Deputy First Class Norm Lewis died in a crash during the search for Loyd.

Both Lewis and Clayton were both given high honors by city leaders and leaders in law enforcement, and have both had roads named after them.

Young said her sister always stood up for what’s right, and she hopes justice will serve her memory.

"Debra Clayton knew her job, she knew the risk. But that does not take away from what happened," said Young. "She still was a mother, she was a daughter, she was a sister, she was so much to a lot of people."

As her family continues to wait for a trial date, support continues to pour in.

It’s a sign, Young says, that Clayton’s legacy is truly lasting.

“In spite of really what’s going on right now, they are still reaching out to me to let me know that they have not forgotten her," said Young.

Loyd is charged with first degree murder, aggravated assault with a firearm, and carjacking with a firearm .

The death penalty is on the table for this case.