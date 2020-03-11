ORLANDO, Fla. — Attorneys for a convicted killer now facing a trial for the murder of an Orlando Police Lieutenant say Orlando Police Department was biased in their investigation.

Markeith Loyd’s defense attorneys say video of OPD arresting and interrogating him show their “disgust” that Loyd compromised their investigation into Lt. Debra Clayton’s murder.

Loyd’s defense attorney Terence Lenamon shared video made up of OPD body cam footage and other surveillance video from the night of Loyd’s arrest.

Lenamon wants to show that video to the jury in the upcoming trial over Clayton’s murder. The video shows Loyd’s arrest, and then OPD detectives questioning Loyd.

Loyd sustained injuries during his arrest that led to him losing one of his eyes.

An independent investigation by another agency concluded OPD’s use of force was justified .

Loyd’s attorneys say the video shows Loyd repeatedly asking for medical treatment after his arrest.

His attorneys claim it was an hour and a half after Loyd got to the police station when he was first checked out by paramedics. They argue Orlando Police’s disgust for Loyd shows their investigation into Lt. Clayton’s killing was compromised.

Criminal trial attorney Jonathan Rose says he’s not surprised by the Loyd’s defense trying to get this evidence into the trial.

“Given the nature of the evidence against him, literally the mountain of evidence that exists against Mr. Loyd, I understand it — effective, probably not,” said Rose.

Rose doesn’t believe the video will prove OPD was biased in their investigation.

He believes Loyd’s defense hopes this evidence will sway jurors.

“I think the effect they want is to create some degree of sympathy for him,” said Rose.

Spectrum News 13 reached out to Orlando Police regarding Loyd’s defense claims. OPD Police Chief Orlando Rolon responded with a statement saying, "The trial for the person accused of executing Lt. Deborah Clayton will take place in the courtroom and not through media outlets."

While the judge has not ruled whether the jury will get to actually see that video, a hearing on Tuesday did reveal some details about how the upcoming trial will be handled. The jury will be sequestered, and the trial is expected to last about a week and a half.

The trial is scheduled to begin May 1.