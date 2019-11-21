ORLANDO, Fla. — Markeith Loyd was tossed from an Orange County courtroom Thursday in his first appearance before a judge since being sentenced for the murder of his pregnant ex-girlfriend, Sade Dixon.

Attorneys were taking part in a hearing to discuss potential motions that may be filed before Loyd's next trial — in which he is accused of killing Orlando Police Lt. Debra Clayton weeks after Dixon's slaying.

On Thursday, Loyd had an outburst and went back and forth with Judge Leticia Marques after she questioned him about his complaint against his counsel.

"You are refusing to discuss your initial complaint with council at this time is that correct?" Marques says.

Loyd's response is inaudible, but Marques says, "Mr. Loyd watch your tone when you speak to me."

Loyd utters an expletive, and Marques orders him out of the courtroom.

That's when deputies swarmed him as he shouted profanities at the judge.

Loyd was attempting to tell the judge she had no jurisdiction in his appeal case. She asked him about a complaint he filed against his counsel. His attorney agreed with Loyd, saying she had no jurisdiction.