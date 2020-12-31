ORLANDO, Fla. — Call it the hush before the rush.

A few hours before midnight, downtown Orlando’s streets, sidewalks, bars, and nightclubs stood largely silent and empty.

But few expected it to stay that way.

“We’re definitely expecting a full house,” Lawrence Charmichael, a bouncer at Eden, a lounge on Central Boulevard, told Spectrum News 13.

Orlando and Central Florida joined the nation in counting down to 2021 on Thursday evening as citizens looked to put a horrible year behind them and as officials cut back on activities or urged residents to celebrate in their homes amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In Daytona Beach, officials canceled the street party for its annual New Year’s Eve on Main Street. But a post on the event’s Facebook page declared that “All of Your Favorite Bars will be open and would Very Much Appreciate Your Patronage!”

In Osceola County, the sheriff’s office on Thursday night urged Twitter followers to “find a ride home from the bars, so you don’t end up behind ours.”

In Orlando, Police Chief Orlando Rolon said in a statement Wednesday that he encouraged virtual celebrations, “as the COVID-19 pandemic is still affecting our community.”

Rolon noted more than 330,000 U.S. deaths from the pandemic and urged residents to wear masks and to practice social distancing at restaurants and businesses.

About five hours before midnight, workers in downtown bars far outnumbered patrons. It was particularly quiet outside of Latitudes, the rooftop bar where Orlando’s orange ball will drop and squeeze in another New Year.

Asked whether he thought people would be concerned about celebrating at bars during the pandemic, Eden’s Charmichael said: “From my experience working downtown, I would say no. But, then again, that’s each individual’s own opinion. It’s about how they feel about the pandemic.”

About three blocks away, Deep Karia and two fellow students from Winter Park’s Full Sail University strolled downtown’s empty streets with masks on.

“I guess people will come out late,” Karia said.

He and his friends said they would do the best to keep their masks on when they weren’t enjoying a beverage.

“We’ll try to maintain as much social distance as possible,” Karia added.

