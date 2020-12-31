ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando’s police chief is encouraging people to celebrate New Year’s Eve responsibly amid the pandemic.

“We encourage virtual celebrations, as the COVID-19 pandemic is still affecting our community, with more than 330,000 American lives lost,” Chief Orlando Rolon said in a statement Wednesday. “Should you go out to support our local businesses and restaurants, please wear a mask and practice social-distancing.”

Just like every New Year’s Eve, police will patrol the roadways for people driving under the influence, Rolon said.

Unlike previous years, Orange County's COVID strike teams will check in to monitor activity and crowds on New Year's Eve.

Rolon also cautioned against the “dangerous and illegal practice” of people firing bullets into the air, as they shoot off fireworks. Violators are subject to arrests and fines.

