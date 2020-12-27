ORLANDO, Fla. – As 2020 winds down, many are looking forward to the New Year.

The COVID-19 pandemic caused Florida theme parks and area attractions to make a lot of changes and modifications.

For many, the big events have been canceled as parks adhere to new safety measures. But some still plan to offer New Year's Eve festivities for visitors, even if the offerings are scaled down.

So if you’re think of ringing in the New Year at the attractions, here’s what they have planned.

BUSCH GARDENS TAMPA BAY

Busch Gardens is offering a modified News Year’s Eve celebration this year. The theme park will be offering visitors two options to celebrate—during the day or at night. But for those who want to catch the New Year’s Eve fireworks, they will only be offered at night. Here’s what you need to know.

DISNEY WORLD

Walt Disney World won’t have any in-park countdowns to midnight on New Year's Eve this year. But for those staying at select Disney resort hotels, there will be NYE activities available on December 31, including pre-recorded fireworks which can be viewed on guests' in-room TVs. Holiday décor and other festive activities will still be available at the parks and Disney Springs through Thursday.

FUN SPOT AMERICA

Fun Spot plans to celebrate New Year's Eve with fireworks. The "huge" fireworks display begin at midnight, according to its website. For more information, visit fun-spot.com.

LEGOLAND FLORIDA

To wrap up 2020, Legoland will be holiday Kids’ New Year’s Eve Fireworks on December 31. Park visitors can watch the fireworks transform into the bright Lego bricks right before their eyes. The fireworks kick-off at 8 p.m. For more information, visit legoland.com/florida.

SEAWORLD ORLANDO

SeaWorld will be holding a physically-distanced New Year’s Celebration on Thursday. The event will feature a live DJ, dancing, and a midnight fireworks display, which can be viewed from SeaWorld’s central lake. Capacity for the event will be limited and health and safety measures will be in place. In addition to the New Year’s Eve fireworks, SeaWorld will have three performances of its Holiday Reflections fireworks at 6:30 p.m., 8 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. For more information, visit seaworld.com/orlando.

UNIVERSAL ORLANDO

Universal will not be holding its annual EVE celebration at CityWalk this year. Instead, visitors can celebrate New Year’s Eve with exclusive menus at various CityWalk restaurants and Universal Orlando hotels on December 31. Meanwhile, Universal’s Christmas-themed celebration Holidays at Universal Orlando continues at the parks through January 3.