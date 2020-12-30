ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County leaders are urging people not to gather in crowded places or go to large house parties this New Year’s Eve.

But some businesses are trying to drum up deals for at home or socially distanced celebrations.

The concept, and construction for The Keg Social have been brewing since April 1st.

This week marks the venue’s grand opening.

Tracy Roberts and her husband have been back and forth.

“We would drive by — we live in the area — so we would always just check out the signs to see if it was going to be open," said Roberts.

Now, they’re happy to exchange a back and forth at the ping pong table.

“I love how it’s just so open and inviting," Roberts said. "Even just reading what’s available, we talked about bringing our kids back here, it’d be a lot of fun for the whole family too."

Joe Dziemianzuk is the mastermind, mixing chef-crafted food, beer, axes, bowling, ping pong, beer pong, billiards, arcade games, and safety, into one 45,000 square foot unit.

“We started this project April 1st," said Dziemianzuk. "So we were in a planning stage in March, just as COVID hit. There was nothing else on our minds at the time but trying to create an environment where there was a lot of distancing available.”

He was quick to get the ball rolling for a New Year’s Eve party — something that would feature everything his new space has to offer, but still keep enough space between guests.

He says it will be capped at about 250 to 300 people, or 25% capacity.

“I think that that’s the magic number," said Dziemianzuk. "It’s enough people to make it feel like you’re in a social party, but it’s not too many to make you feel uncomfortable."

“I think this would probably be a neat place to check out, especially with New Year’s plans, especially since it’s so brand new," said Roberts. "There hasn’t been a lot of people in here yet, and it already feels pretty safe in here."

Staff members will check your temperature as soon as you come in the door, and masks are required.

There is also patio seating for guests who fell more comfortable sitting outside.