SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. -- Disgraced politician Joel Greenberg experimented with fabricating concealed-weapons permits and stole “surrendered” driver licenses until his last day as Seminole’s tax collector, a new record alleges.

Before he quit June 24, Greenberg also tapped into a highly regulated computer system called the Florida Driver and Vehicle Information Database (DAVID) “to conduct inappropriate and unauthorized searches of various individuals using his account and another employee’s account.”

After Greenberg’s indictment, agents with a warrant searched a work vehicle he used and found a backpack with additional evidence of his alleged involvement in an identity theft scam.

“The three licenses are from Canada, Virginia, and Florida. Each of them was issued to someone other than Greenberg,” said a document filed Monday.

Greenberg, 35, resigned from his elected post on June 24, a day after the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida announced two charges against the Lake Mary man.

He was indicted by a federal grand jury in Orlando on charges of stalking and unlawful use of a means of identification of another person.

He allegedly participated in the creation of social media accounts and other activities to spread false allegations about a political foe’s sexual activities with a child.

Greenberg was also behind a fake Twitter account designed to make his foe -- who is a school employee -- look like a white supremacist.

Federal prosecutors added four more charges on July 15. That’s when they revealed Greenberg allegedly took old driver’s licenses that should have been shredded and used them to create false IDs with his photo and someone else’s personal information.

He created a fake ID with a discarded driver’s license from a Puerto Rican resident and a discarded license from a Florida resident, prosecutors alleged.

In a 10-page document filed Monday, federal prosecutors said Greenberg continued to steal discarded driver licenses until June 24, his last day in office.

The drivers from Canada, Virginia, and Florida surrendered their licenses, as required by Florida law, for destruction, after getting new licenses from Greenberg’s office between December 2019 to February 2020.

“The addresses for the three victims for their new Florida driver’s licenses are in Seminole County,” prosecutors allege in the new filing.

“Greenberg stole surrendered driver’s licenses on other occasions. Employees of the Seminole County Tax Collector’s Office advise that an employee observed Greenberg take surrendered licenses from the shred basket prior to them being shredded.”

Greenberg lied to one employee by saying he was conducting research into “demographics,” prosecutors allege.

“Greenberg’s thefts of surrendered driver’s licenses continued until his last day in office,” prosecutors noted.

An employee asked about surrendered licenses found in Greenberg’s office on June 24. Investigators say Greenberg lied, saying they were part of a collection of “lost and found” items.

The Seminole County Tax Collector’s office issues concealed weapons permits.

Investigators noticed card stock and security holograms for permits were found in his office, instead inside an office used to create the highly regulated documents.

“During the time when the part of the office that issues concealed weapons was closed due to COVID-19, Greenberg called one of the employees to help him fix a problem with the printer that produces concealed weapons permits,” agents said. “Given that the concealed weapons portion of the office was closed, there was no need for Greenberg to be using that printer."

Another employee reported that a different employee also witnessed Greenberg “messing” with the computer equipment used to print concealed weapons permits.”

