SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County tax collector Joel Micah Greenberg is accused of creating fake social media accounts to allege that a school employee and political opponent “engaged in sexual miscount with a student,” according to the Justice Department.

Greenberg, 35, was indicted by a grand jury with stalking and unlawful use of a means of identification of another person.

If the Lake Mary man is convicted of both counts, he could face up to 10 years in federal prison.

According to the Justice Department, the incidents started around October 2019 through November 2019 when Greenberg created a fake Twitter and Facebook accounts to create “emotional distress” against a political opponent who works at a school in the Middle District of Florida.

“Greenberg also caused an imposter Twitter account to be set up using the name and photograph of the school employee, without that person’s knowledge, consent, or authorization. Greenberg caused postings to be made using that account that falsely represented that the school employee was a segregationist and in favor of white supremacy,” claimed the Justice Department.

He is also accused of sending letters to the school where the unnamed employee worked that claimed they are from a “very concerned student” who allegedly had information that the opponent was engaged in a sexual relationship with a student, stated the Justice Department.

He allegedly further this narrative by creating a fake Facebook account that claimed to belong to a “very concerned teacher” who worked at the same school as the opponent and again, stated that the opponent was engaged in a sexual misconduct with a student, stated the Justice Department.