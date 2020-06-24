SANFORD, Fla. — Joel Greenberg resigned as Seminole County's tax collector Wednesday, a day after an indictment was unsealed in Orlando federal court showing he's facing charges of stalking a political opponent.

Greenberg resigned Wednesday at 5 p.m., according to an attorney for the Tax Collector's Office.

"It is critically important for the public to understand that the Seminole County tax collector’s office as an entity is not involved with, nor accused of, any criminal related activity,” attorney Brian Bieber said.

Greenberg, 35, was indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of talking and unlawful use of a means of identification of another person, the U.S. Justice Department announced Tuesday.

In the indictment filed June 17, Greenberg is accused of creating fake social media accounts to allege that a political opponent, who works at a school, engaged in sexual misconduct with a student.

Federal prosecutors say Greenberg also wrote letters to the opponent's school, claiming to be a "very concerned student" with information about a sexual relationship between that person and another student.

Greenberg faces up to 10 years in federal prison if convicted.

"The tax office is running smoothly, efficiently and will continue to do so. We look forward to governor (Ron) DeSantis appointing an interim tax collector in the very near future," Bieber said.