ORLANDO, Fla. — The cries for justice continue in Orlando.

For the fifth day in a row, hundreds peacefully marched through the streets of downtown.

On Wednesday, protesters pleaded with officers to join them in a show of solidarity.

The crowds chanted “Take a knee. Take a knee" while also shouting at the officers in riot gear to show their support for George Floyd.

No officers kneeled but there were individual moments of connection and understanding. And protesters say that’s still key.

“Blacks can’t win, Latinos can’t win, we all can’t win unless we get change from the outside and inside the police department," said Andres C, one of the protest leaders. "The police department is one small part of institutionalized racism, but that’s the big part that affects me directly.”

Police didn’t use smoke or tear gas Wednesday, like they had on three prior nights when Police Chief Orlando Rolon said some people threw rocks and bottles at officers, and, in at least one case, a brick.

News 13 field crews saw several people detained Wednesday night. Police have not said how many arrests they made.

An earlier curfew went into effect in the downtown corridor at 8 p.m. Wednesday. The rest of the city still has a 10 p.m. curfew.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings is holding a virtual town hall to continue the conversation from 3-4:30 p.m. on Friday. Local leaders, clergy and law enforcement will be in attendance. Demings is encouraging the community to take part.

Protests continue in cities across the country as people demonstrate over Floyd, who died May 25 after a Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for several minutes, leading to Floyd's death.

Live updates from our crews in the field