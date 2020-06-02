ORLANDO, Fla. — Thousands of people gathered on the steps of Orlando City Hall to protest the brutal death of George Floyd and call for societal and systemic change in the way African Americans are treated.

Protesters were peaceful, chanting Floyd's name after civic leaders delivered speeches demanding justice. Police officers observed quietly.

Black Democratic caucus members also addressed the crowd, urging people to vote.

From city hall, the protesters then marched north on Garland Avenue and then turned west on Central Boulevard, walking toward Exploria Stadium.

JUST NOW: Thousands peacefully march northbound in @DWNTWN_ORLANDO and under I-4 to protest the death of #GeorgeFloyd and call for systemic cultural change: https://t.co/nrXJ9uRmTu pic.twitter.com/hxYFWgmZf6 — Spectrum News 13 (@MyNews13) June 2, 2020

Orlando Police shut down roads across downtown to allow the march to take place.

"Orlando Police is committed to supporting the rights of citizens to peacefully demonstrate, while protecting residents and businesses," the department said on Twitter.

On Monday, law enforcement officers marched alongside hundreds of protesters in downtown Kissimmee.

