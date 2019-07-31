ORLANDO, Fla. — The use of police force against Markeith Loyd, the man accused of killing his pregnant former girlfriend along with an Orlando police lieutenant, has been ruled "lawful and justified."

State Attorney Phil Archer released a statement Wednesday about the investigation.

"After carefully examining the report and evidence, I have determined that the use of force used during the arrest of Markeith Loyd was lawful and justified under the provisions of Florida Statutes, and no further action will be taken by this office," the statement from Archer said.

Loyd is facing two separate murder trials: one for the death of ex-girlfriend Sade Dixon, and one for the death of Orlando Police Lt. Debra Clayton.

He is accused of murdering Dixon in December 2016. Prosecutors say that, while on the run for that crime, he shot and killed Clayton in January 2017.

In a previous interview, Orlando Police Chief John Mina said Loyd was not cooperative and a potential threat to his officers on the night of his arrest, which justified use of violence against him.

Loyd later lost vision in one eye.

Cory Burkarth, the public information officer for the Orlando Police Department, said Wednesday that an internal investigation will continue.

"We certainly appreciate the thoroughness and due diligence that SA Archer and his staff have given to this investigation. With the State Attorney's Office investigation now complete, the Orlando Police Department’s internal affairs investigation will continue."