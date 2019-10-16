ORLANDO, Fla. — Closing arguments are set to begin Wednesday for Markeith Loyd's murder trial, where he admitted during testimony that he shot at his pregnant ex-girlfriend Sade Dixon.

Loyd is accused of killing Dixon in December 2016, weeks before police say he killed Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton. This murder trial focuses on Dixon's death.

Each side is expected to take about an hour-and-a-half wrapping things up, meaning an estimated three hours of closing arguments.

Loyd took the stand Monday and Tuesday. During cross-examination Tuesday, Loyd said he acted in self-defense, claiming he was reacting to Dixon grabbing her gun when he arrived and Dixon's brother threatening him.

Loyd said he went to the house to tell Dixon he still wanted to work things out because she was pregnant. The state worked to prove the shooting was not his only option.

Assistant State Attorney Ric Ridgway: You couldn't have gotten in your car and gotten away?

Loyd: Negative.

Ridgway: What would've prevented you from driving away?

Loyd: Because when we came from the back of the house her brother came out."

Closing arguments are slated for 9 a.m. Wednesday. If convicted, Loyd faces life in prison or the death penalty.



