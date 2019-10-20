ORLANDO, Fla. — The penalty phase for convicted killer Markeith Loyd begins Monday.
Jurors will have to decide whether Loyd faces life in prison or death for killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend Sade Dixon.
The jury, which has been sequestered since their verdict Wednesday, must reach a unanimous decision about the death penalty.
However, this is still only the first of two trials for Loyd. His trial for the death of Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton is expected to begin next year.