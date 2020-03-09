ORLANDO, Fla. — Only one case of COVID-19 has been declared in the Central Florida area, but local officials are monitoring the situation and making preparations to mitigate the spread of the illness.

Volusia County Adds New Protocol for 911 Dispatch

Following confirmation of a positive case of COVID-19 in Volusia County over the weekend, the county announced new plans for its 911 dispatchers.

"We've added additional questions to the 911 calling system," said Kevin Captain, the county's interim community information director, "So if someone calls and has questions about not feeling well, there's additional questions the dispatcher will ask those patients calling in."

That will include a question about international travel. If a call traveled to areas with COVID-19 outbreaks, responding units will be notified over the radio.

Port Canaveral, Area Businesses Take Extra Steps

On Monday Port Canaveral announced additional measures to stem the spread of COVID-19. The port is increasing the frequency of cleaning and disinfecting with a hospital-grade disinfectant in cruise terminals, port buildings common areas and public areas. The port also says it was working with cruise partners on "contingency plans with operational alternatives" if necessary.

Among the groups the port is working with is the Cruise Lines International Association , which over the weekend announced the adoption of extra screening measures.

Measures include:

Denying boarding to passengers who traveled from or visited to places like China, South Korea, and parts of Italy subject to quarantine

Conducting illness screenings with symptom checks

Temperature screenings

Denying boarding to anyone who may have been in contact with someone with the virus

