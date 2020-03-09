VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — As lawmakers and health officials work to protect Americans from the spread of coronavirus, new cases continue to pop up, including parts of Florida.

The Florida Department of Health confirmed Central Florida's first presumptive positive case over the weekend in Volusia County.

The Florida Department of Health stated that the first person to test positive is a 66-year-old Volusia County woman with a recent history of traveling outside the country. She is now being quarantined.

Along with Volusia County's first case, other coronavirus cases were confirmed by the health department over the weekend in Broward, Manatee and Okaloosa counties.

Twelve Florida residents have tested positive for the virus while two people have died in the state from it.

U.S. Rep. Val Demings says elected leaders been concerned about this well before Volusia County's first case. Just last week, leaders passed an $8-billion package to fight the COVID-19 on a federal level.

"I am just praying that the administration will do what it needs to do to make sure we properly address this virus and take it extremely serious," Demings said.

Demings is urging people not to panic but to listen to the advice of medical professionals and make sure people are practicing good hygiene to help prevent further spread.

As for the Volusia County case, the health department officials say it will be determining the patient's travel history and anyone they may have had close contact with while sick to see if they are showing symptoms.

County leaders are planning to meet later on Monday morning to discuss the coronavirus case in Volusia County and they plan to identify what next steps should be taken.

TAMPA, Fla. — If you have a cruise planned in the immediate future, the U.S. State Department says you should not go after it released a travel advisory that warns Americans will have an increased risk of catching the coronavirus on a cruise ship.

"The cruise industry is focused on what they can do to keep people safe and they're going to come back and be talking to the vice president about what else they can do to make sure people are safe when they get on, and they're safe when they get off," said. U.S. Sen. Rick Scott.

The former Florida governor visited Tampa Bay to meet with local leaders on Sunday to talk about keeping people informed and calm throughout all of this.

The state department's warning comes after Vice President Mike Pence, who is charged with overseeing the federal response to the coronavirus, ensured people they can continue safely enjoying cruises despite the threat of the virus.

There is a cruise ship docked in Port Everglades with two crewmembers who worked on a ship that had at least 21 people with coronavirus onboard. Everyone aboard the ship docked at Port Everglades will have to be tested before they are allowed off.

Cruise lines are ramping up screening and sanitizing protocols and if you do have a cruise booked, many of the cruise lines have changed their cancellation policies, or will allow you to rebook for a later date.

Scott sent a letter to the Department of Homeland Security on Sunday expressing his concerns about the coronavirus and asking the department to be more transparent regarding the coronavirus cases in Florida.