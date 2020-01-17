KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Angel Luis Rivera, the father-in-law of slain mom Nicole Montalvo who posted bail just a few days ago, was ordered back to jail Friday after a "significant violation" of the terms of his bond, a judge ruled.

Rivera, who is charged in connection to Montalvo's death, appeared at the Osceola County Courthouse on Friday morning for a hearing during which prosecutors asked for his bond to be revoked.

He was released from jail January 10 after posting a reduced bond of $160,000.

During the hearing Friday, a witness told the courtroom that he saw Rivera at his home, which is where Montalvo's remains were recovered in October 2019.

One of the terms of Rivera's bond was that he was not to go near the crime scene.

"I was told to stay away from the house, I stay away from the house." He says he was trying to get some belongings from the home but was waiting to be escorted by the Sheriff's Office.

Rivera’s attorney, Frank Bankowitz, told the judge that his client did not get out of his red SUV and never stepped onto the property.

“I was told to stay away from the house. I stayed away from the house,” Rivera testified. He said he was trying to get some belongings from the home but was waiting to be escorted by the Sheriff’s Office.

The judge ruled that Rivera knew the home was an active crime scene and said it was "a significant violation" of the conditions of his bond.

Rivera faces charges of abuse of a dead body and failure to report a death.

Spectrum News reporter Stephanie Bechara has been covering this case and is in the courtroom. This story will be updated; check back here for more.