ORLANDO, Fla. — The Florida Rights Restoration Coalition spread its message about voting rights and Amendment 4 during the Orlando MLK Parade Saturday.

This comes on the heels of the Florida Supreme Court siding with Gov. Ron DeSantis that state felons pay all fines and fees prior to restoring their right to vote.

Brenda Purnell Morris lives in Orlando, and her husband was convicted of a felony and unable to vote for 10 years. He got his voter registration card a few months ago.

“Very exciting. You are a citizen, you can go vote again, your rights are restored,” said Morris.

Now she wants to help others. This week there was an advisory opinion from the Florida Supreme Court that financial obligations of ex-convicts must be met among other requirements.

“Bottom line, we are going to enforce the law and that means if that folks qualify they are going to be eligible,” DeSantis said.

“We are working under the law and continue to work under the law to try to get as many returning people with felony convictions able to vote as possible,” said FRRC Communications Manager Alex Storer.

The FRRC said they are working hard to raise money to help people who may not be able to afford the fines.