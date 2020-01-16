TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Supreme Court in an advisory opinion Thursday ruled that felons must pay all fines, restitution, costs and fees before they can be eligible to vote.

Advisory opinion requested by DeSantis

Justices: Fines, fees are part of sentence

Federal judge ruled against Florida; case under appeal

The issue stems from Amendment 4, the 2018 ballot initiative voters approved that grants voting rights restoration to nonviolent felons who complete their sentences.

The Florida Legislature and Gov. DeSantis last year passed a law that would include those fees as part of that process. Amendment 4 advocates, however, say those fees were not considered part of a sentence at the time they drafted the amendment.

PAY TO VOTE: Florida Supreme Court rules convicted felons must pay all fines, restitution, costs, and fees in ordered to be eligible to vote per Amendment 4, which was approved by voters in 2018. Court finds fees, etc are part of "all terms of sentence"@MyNews13 @BN9 pic.twitter.com/4cUhElnvCh — Greg Angel (@NewsGuyGreg) January 16, 2020

Gov. DeSantis asked the justices for an opinion on the issue.

The Florida Supreme Court in turn issued an advisory opinion, saying that the fees and other costs are part of all terms of a sentence.

This is not the final word on the issue.

A federal court in October ruled that Florida's officials would be imposing an unconstitutional poll tax if they required felons to pay fines and other fees before being allowed to vote, particularly those who can't afford to pay those fines and fees.

The state is appealing that federal ruling , but the law is on hold while the lawsuit works its way through the courts. The advisory opinion will likely be used by the state to argue in favor of the law.

This is a developing story. Check back for new details.