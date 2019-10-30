OCALA, Fla. — Ocala city officials say they were tricked into sending money to a scammer after getting an email that employees thought was legitimate but turned out to be what tech experts call a "spear-phishing" operation.

Here are five things to know about the spear-phishing scam.

1. A city of Ocala employee sent money to a spear-phishing scam.

2. A police report shows the amount to be $742,376.73.

3. The city has filed an insurance claim.

4. Information and security systems have not been compromised

5. The city believes this is an isolated incident​.