OCALA, Fla. — Ocala city officials say they were tricked into sending money to a scammer after getting an email that employees thought was legitimate but turned out to be what tech experts call a "spear-phishing" operation.

Here are five things to know about the spear-phishing scam.

1.  A city of Ocala employee sent money to a spear-phishing scam.

2.  A police report shows the amount to be $742,376.73.

3.  The city has filed an insurance claim.

4.  Information and security systems have not been compromised

5.  The city believes this is an isolated incident​.

