OCALA, Fla. — Ocala city officials say they were tricked into sending money to a scammer after getting an email that employees thought was legitimate but turned out to be what tech experts call a "spear-phishing" operation.
Here are five things to know about the spear-phishing scam.
1. A city of Ocala employee sent money to a spear-phishing scam.
2. A police report shows the amount to be $742,376.73.
3. The city has filed an insurance claim.
4. Information and security systems have not been compromised
5. The city believes this is an isolated incident.
Read the police report here, and watch the Spectrum News 13 segment to learn more.