PALM BAY, Fla. — Palm Bay city officials are advising their customers who pay their utilities online to make sure no fraudulent charges have been made.

Palm Bay online utilities payment portal hit by data breach

Officials say it's uncertain how many customers affected

Government-used software Click2Gov, which accepts utility payments, has been impacted by a cyberattack.

Palm Bay Community Information Coordinator Christina Born said Central Square , the company that manages Click2Gov, informed the city about the breach.

“(August) 29th, right before the hurricanes … there may have been some kind of issues, and we sent over our servers and sent it to (Central Square’s) forensic department,” Born explained.

According to Palm Bay officials, they were not the only city targeted — seven others were also impacted nationwide.

Out of 8,000 customers who pay their utilities online, Palm Bay says it’s uncertain how many were affected by the breach. Born explains as a precautionary measure, the city created a new server while CentralSquare contacted the customers’ credit companies about potential fraudulent charges.

Four cities in Florida were hit so far by the cyberattack stealing customers’ payment information.

Spectrum News 13 reached out to CentralSquare, and a​ spokesperson gave us the following statement: