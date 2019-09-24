PALM BAY, Fla. — Palm Bay city officials are advising their customers who pay their utilities online to make sure no fraudulent charges have been made.
- Palm Bay online utilities payment portal hit by data breach
- Officials say it's uncertain how many customers affected
Government-used software Click2Gov, which accepts utility payments, has been impacted by a cyberattack.
Palm Bay Community Information Coordinator Christina Born said Central Square, the company that manages Click2Gov, informed the city about the breach.
“(August) 29th, right before the hurricanes … there may have been some kind of issues, and we sent over our servers and sent it to (Central Square’s) forensic department,” Born explained.
According to Palm Bay officials, they were not the only city targeted — seven others were also impacted nationwide.
Out of 8,000 customers who pay their utilities online, Palm Bay says it’s uncertain how many were affected by the breach. Born explains as a precautionary measure, the city created a new server while CentralSquare contacted the customers’ credit companies about potential fraudulent charges.
Four cities in Florida were hit so far by the cyberattack stealing customers’ payment information.
Spectrum News 13 reached out to CentralSquare, and a spokesperson gave us the following statement:
"Local government and public safety agencies are under constant threat of cyberattack. Protecting our customers and their data is one of our most important goals at CentralSquare.
We have recently received reports that some consumer credit card data may have been accessed by unauthorized or malicious actors on our customers’ servers. It is important to note that these security issues have taken place only in certain towns and cities.
We have immediately conducted an extensive forensic analysis and contacted each and every customer that uses this specific software, and are working diligently with them to keep their systems updated and protected. At this time, only a small number of customers have reported unauthorized access.
For security and confidentiality reasons, we cannot disclose any information about our customers, their environments or their security.
Meanwhile, we continue our efforts in helping our customers to swiftly resolve this matter. We are working closely with forensic security experts and investigative agencies."