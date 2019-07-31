SANFORD, Fla. — The man on trial in the murders of three family members will not take the stand in his own defense after all.

Grant Amato has decided not to testify. Defense attorneys said last week that Amato would testify.

That apparently change Wednesday morning as the defense rested with Amato taking the stand.

Seminole County Circuit Judge Jessica Recksiedler asks the jurors to go home and to pack their belongings. The jury will return later in the morning and will be sequestered if no verdict is made tonight.

Amato is accused of killing his parents and brother Cody at their home in January.

The death penalty is on the table if Amato is convicted.

