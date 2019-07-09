MELBOURNE, Fla. — In a final vote Tuesday night, Melbourne City Council approved a measure that will rename Airport Boulevard after Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The street name change will affect 41 properties and 22 businesses along the 1.7 mile stretch of road.

Last month on its first reading, council members voted 6 to 1 in favor of renaming Airport Boulevard for the civil rights leader.

There was heated debate at the last meeting, as some business owners were concerned they would have to change their addresses.

Melbourne City Councilman Tim Thomas says businesses will have 18 months to change their addresses at the post office.

It will cost around $7,000 dollars to change the signs, plus labor costs, from Airport Boulevard to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

A date has not yet been set on when city officials will change the change the street sign.