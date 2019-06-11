MELBOURNE, Fla. — A meeting so big it will not fit in city hall chambers is taking place Tuesday in Melbourne.

City to consider renaming Airport Boulevard to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard

Area business owners worry they will have to change addresses

At issue is whether the city should rename a street after Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The city council will consider renaming Airport Boulevard between Apollo Boulevard and New Haven Avenue to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

The city has tried repeatedly since 1987 to rename a street in Melbourne after the slain civil rights leader.

City leaders have now chosen Airport Boulevard, after a committee in 2005 recommended the city select that road to be renamed.

Proponents want to have some kind of long lasting and permanent tribute to King's commitment to civil rights, equality and peace.

However, the decision would impact 41 properties, including 22 businesses. They would have to change their addresses and worry it could confuse customers and visitors.

Letters from some residents to the city say it does not make sense to rename Airport Boulevard, especially since Melbourne's airport is located right next to the street.

The last time this was discussed last month, the council chamber room hit capacity.

So Tuesday's first reading of the ordinance is going to be held at the Hilton Melbourne Rialto Place, which is near Airport Boulevard.

That meeting gets underway at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.