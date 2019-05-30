MELBOURNE, Fla. — Controversy continues in Melbourne over the possible re-naming of a local street for Martin Luther King Jr.

Melbourne City Council is considering renaming Airport Blvd.

The name would honor Martin Luther King Jr.

Decision would affect 41 properties — 22 of those are businesses

City Council is considering an ordinance to rename Airport Boulevard in remembrance of the slain civil rights leader.

The decision would affect 41 properties — 22 of those are businesses.

Addresses would change, and Airport Boulevard would no longer exist.

The council's March meeting was packed with supporters and opponents of the idea.

Barbershop owner Andy Abdallah has carved out a loyal customer base in his two and a half year stint at his Airport Boulevard location.

He's concerned how the change would affect his business.

"Some people are going to think Airport is gone, because it's not going to be on Google. It's not going to be on the map," Abdallah said. "If it stays like it is, that would be better."

The interest has prompted officials to move the June 11 meeting to the larger Hilton Rialto in Melbourne. It begins at 6:30 p.m.