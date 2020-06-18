ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The University of Central Florida is preparing to welcome back students this fall, but there will be changes made to keep everyone safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

UCF President Alexander Cartwright, Ph.D., will present the university’s reopening plan to the university’s Board of Trustees Thursday morning .

Under the plan, large classes of more than 100 students will be taught remotely. Small classes will meet in larger rooms. After Thanksgiving break, all classes will move to remote instruction.

Residents living on campus will have to sign an addendum to their housing agreement, acknowledging the risk of living there because of COVID-19.

Housing will switch to reduced occupancy and provide some limited double occupancy. Move-in will be staged and residents will be tested for COVID-19 upon arrival.

Face coverings are already required inside all university buildings.

The university created a COVID-19 task force to help draft this plan. UCF is Florida’s largest university by enrollment .

If the Board of Trustees approves the reopening plan, it heads to the Florida Board of Governors for review.