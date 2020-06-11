ORLANDO, Fla. — UCF leaders announced their plan Wednesday for students returning to campus for the fall semester.

The school's plan needs to be approved by Fla. Board of Governors





Much of the plan amid the coronavirus pandemic involves continued remote learning for some, targeted testing, and a safe, in-person learning experience for those coming back to the classrooms.

Students will be coming back in the fall in a limited capacity. International students and students who fall into a high-risk category will stay remote until further notice.

How much of the class is virtual and how much can it be in-person will be decided based on the subject and course. That information will become available July 1.

All this is just part of a comprehensive plan UCF leaders are planning to approve next week. You can read more about it on the school’s website .

The Faculty Senate and Board of Trustees will be going over the draft plans next week. Then it will go in front of the Florida Board of Governors later this month.