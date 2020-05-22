ORLANDO, Fla. — The University of Central Florida is giving a glimpse of what campus life will be like when they welcome back students in the fall.

University officials are planning for a hybrid scenario with a mix of face-to-face and online courses.

Other changes will be to limit capacity in classrooms to 33 percent and 50 percent depending on the room.

UCF will provide all returning employees and students with a reusable cloth face coverings.

Faculty, staff and students will be required to wear these or similar face coverings inside all shared indoor spaces and in outside areas where physical distancing isn’t possible.

UCF is still finalizing its plan and will present its plan to the Board of Governors on June 23.