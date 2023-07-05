ORLANDO, Fla. — Michelle “Chelle” Adams, SeaWorld’s chief transformation officer, is leaving the company next month.

Adams will retire Aug. 4 to “pursue personal opportunities,” SeaWorld said in a news release. She will be available to the company in the coming months to help with the transition.

“I appreciate the opportunity to have been part of the SeaWorld team and am proud of all we have been able to accomplish together,” Adams said in a statement. “I look forward to watching the company as it continues to execute its plans and realize the meaningful opportunities to increase value to stakeholders over the coming quarters and years.”

Adams joined the Orlando-based theme park operator in June 2022 as the chief financial officer and treasurer before she was promoted to the new role of chief transformation officer in January of this year. In the role, Adams was responsible for overseeing the company's reorganization, development and growth initiatives.

Prior to joining SeaWorld, she served as the chief financial officer of The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas for seven years.

“On behalf of the entire company, we want to thank Chelle for her contributions to the company and wish her well,” SeaWorld CEO Marc Swanson said in the release.