ORLANDO, Fla. — SeaWorld Entertainment Inc has announced a number of leadership and organizational changes to help the company “deliver improved operational and financial results.”

What You Need To Know SeaWorld has promoted 8 executives as part of its latest leadership, organizational change



THe company says the changes will help it "deliver improved operational and financial results



Michelle "Chelle" Adams, who became SeaWorld's CFO last year, has been promoted to the new role of chief transformation officer

The Orlando-based theme park operator said Friday that it had promoted eight executives within the company.

Michelle “Chelle” Adams, who was appointed SeaWorld’s CFO and treasurer last year, has been promoted to the new position of chief transformation officer. In this role, Adams will be responsible for overseeing the company’s reorganization, development and growth initiatives.

Jim Forrester, who has worked as vice president of finance for SeaWorld’s Orlando parks, will replace Adams as the interim CFO and treasurer. Prior to joining SeaWorld in 2019, Forrester spent 20 years in finance roles at Disney World and Hershey Entertainment & Resorts.

SeaWorld also named two executives to a co-role of parks operations officer. Kyle Miller will oversee all operations at the Florida parks in his role. Previously Miller served as president of SeaWorld Orlando, Discovery Cove and Aquatica Orlando. Byron Surrett, who previously served as president of SeaWorld’s parks in San Antonio, will oversee operations at parks outside of Florida.

Taking over the park president roles include Jon “JP” Peterson for SeaWorld Orlando, Bradley Gilmour for Aquatica Orlando and Discovery Cove, Jodi Davenport for SeaWorld San Antonio and Aquatica San Antonio.

SeaWorld also announced the promotion of Shekufeh Boyle to chief accounting officer, who has been with the company for 9 years.

“I’m proud of the progress we’ve made over the past several years, including coming out of the pandemic an even stronger and more profitable business with industry leading results,” SeaWorld CEO Marc Swanson said in a statement. “The changes announced today along with our long-term plans to drive increased revenue, improve in-park experience and operation execution and better cost management will put us in an even stronger position to deliver greater value for our stakeholders—the millions of guests that enjoy our parks each year, our Ambassadors across the company, the communities in which we operate, our partners and our investors.”

The company’s strategy in recent years has been to add new attractions and experiences at its parks every year. This year, the company is preparing to open its first surf coaster, Pipeline, in Orlando.