​​​The Orlando-based company announced Friday that Michelle “Chelle” F. Adams has been named the new CFO and treasurer, effective immediately.

“We are thrilled to have Chelle join our leadership team,” SeaWorld Chief Executive Officer Marc Swanson said in a news release. “Chelle brings strong finance experience and a long and successful track record as a leader in the leisure and hospitality industries.”

Prior to joining SeaWorld, Adams was CFO of The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, where she had served in the role since 2015.

“I’ve been a fan and guest of the SeaWorld family of parks, and an admirer of the business for many hears,” Adams said in a release. “SeaWorld is an incredible company with an irreplaceable set of assets, an exceptionally high quality and resilient business model, and an extremely talented group of ambassadors.”

Adams replaces Elizabeth Castro Gulacsy, who last month announced plans to leave the company after nine years to focus on “the next chapter” in her career. Gulacsy will remain with SeaWorld for the next several months and serve as a consultant to help with the transition.