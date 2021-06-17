ORLANDO, Fla. – After several cryptic livestreams on its YouTube channel, Universal Orlando has announced that Jack the Clown is returning to Halloween Horror Nights.

What You Need To Know Halloween Horror Nights 30 to run select nights Sept. 3-Oct. 31



Jack the Clown is returning for this year's event



He will be invading every part of the event, according to Universal

​The popular Halloween event returns this year for its 30th edition, running select nights from September 3 through October 31.

Jack will return to the event in a terrifying new way. The iconic circus clown will be invading every part of this year’s event, “from the streets, to the haunted houses to the places guests would least expect,” according to Universal.

And all three incarnations of Jack—the clown, the ringmaster and the rock star—will be featured.

Jack will also pop up at Universal’s Cabana Bay Beach Resort for a limited-time “Jack’d Up” experience where visitors can get a closer look at his past Halloween Horror Nights experiences. The hotel will also transform its Swizzle Lounge bar into a “Horrors Icon Bar” that will feature specialty beverages and snacks inspired by Halloween Horror Nights past.

Halloween Horror Nights was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic but Universal plans to bring it back full force this year. The event will feature 10 haunted houses, five scare zones and more. In March, Universal revealed that the event would feature a haunted house inspired by the 1988 film “Beetlejuice.” Universal has not yet announced any other haunted houses or scare zones.

Select tickets are now on sale, including single-night tickets and RIP Tours. Express passes are also available for purchase.

For more information, visit orlando.halloweenhorrornights.com.