ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Orlando has announced the return of its popular fall event, Halloween Horror Nights.

The after-hours event, which was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, will take place select nights September 3 through October 31.

And as a bonus, Universal on Friday revealed one of the houses that visitors will get to experience — Beetlejuice. The Beetlejuice house will feature various scenes inspired by the 1988 film, including the model graveyard, the "infamous" dinner party, and Beetlejuice’s chaotic wedding. Visitors will also walk through checkerboard hallways and into the Lost Souls Room.

For some Halloween Horror Nights fans, the Beetlejuice house will be a welcome return. The house briefly opened last year for daytime guests as part of Universal’s special fall offerings. The character even got his own themed room in the Tribute Store. Universal also provided limited daytime access to two other houses that were planned for the 2020 event–Bride of Frankenstein Lives and Revenge of the Tooth Fairy.

In total, Halloween Horror Nights 30, which is using the tagline “Never Go Alone,” will feature 10 haunted houses and five scare zones as well as live entertainment and merchandise. In October, Universal shared a sneak peek at Puppet Theatre: Captive Audience, one of the houses it said would debut in 2021. That house is not mentioned on the Halloween Horror Nights website.

More houses and details about the event will be announced in the coming months.

Universal also says it's monitoring the current situation around the pandemic and will announce specific health and safety procedures for the event later this year. Since reopening last summer, Universal has had a number of measures in place at its theme parks and CityWalk, including mandatory face masks, temperature checks, and social distancing.